Sotomayor HS junior eager for UTSA volleyball commitment

SAN ANTONIO – When thinking about where you want to play volleyball at the collegiate level, there are a lot of options to choose from.

If you’re someone like Sotomayor’s Corina Barrera, there was only one school that felt like home.

The Wildcats’ outside hitter committed to play Division 1 Volleyball at UTSA, and she’s only a junior.

When we went to Sotomayor’s preseason practice, we wanted to know what the moment was like for her when she knew she was going to be a Roadrunner.

“It was great, it felt...it was just a lot of emotions because I’ve always been a UTSA volleyball fan, specifically, especially since I was a little girl, I would go to all their games,” said Barrera. “That was kinda just like, it was like my dream to picture me on that big stage there in my hometown, now that one day I’m going to get that opportunity, it feels great.”

Besides being close to home, what made her say this is the school for me?

“The biggest part for me was the coaching staff, I love the coaching staff like I’ve visited and went to a lot of different camps, and all the coaches were great, but I felt a real connection with the UTSA coaches,” Barrera said. “I’ve known a few of them for a long time, so it just feels, I feel really comfortable there, it just feels like home, kind of, and UTSA’s somewhere I can definitely picture myself playing in two years.”

Barrera wants to be a pre-med major when she gets on campus in 2027.

