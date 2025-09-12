‘Once a Husky, always a Husky’: Former Holmes, Kennedy head football coach Gary Malesky dies

SAN ANTONIO – Gary Malesky, a San Antonio native and football coaching titan, died on Tuesday. He was 84.

According to his online obituary, Malesky graduated from Edgewood High School in 1959 before he elected to continue his football playing career at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

In Arkansas, Malesky met his wife, JoAnne, and later married her in 1962. The couple stayed in Arkansas for nine more years before the Alamo City called Malesky back home.

In 1971, Malesky took the head football coaching job at Edgewood ISD’s Kennedy High School. He led the Rockets to two district titles in seven seasons.

Malesky decided to leave Kennedy and head north to become the head football coach at Northside ISD’s Holmes High School in 1978.

He left an indelible mark on the program over 10 seasons. One of Malesky’s top professional achievements came in 1980 when he helped lead the Huskies to a regional title and a state semifinal appearance. Holmes football also qualified for another state semifinal under Malesky’s watch in 1985.

Holmes’ high school sports social media accounts reflected on Malesky’s legacy on Wednesday.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Gary Malesky, a legendary leader in San Antonio high school football and proud part of Husky history. His impact on Holmes, his players, and our community will never be forgotten.



Once a Husky, always a Husky. 💚💛@NISDHolmes — SA Holmes Athletics (@SAHolmesSports) September 10, 2025

“His (Malesky’s) impact on Holmes, his players, and our community will never be forgotten,” according to the social media post. “Once a Husky, always a Husky.”

Malesky is survived by his wife, two children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two brothers along with nieces and nephews.

Malesky’s son, David, has been the head football coach at O’Connor since 2010.

“Gary made an impact on all that knew him,“ Malesky’s obituary concluded. ”He has left a lasting legacy in this San Antonio community through his athletes, friends and family. He will truly be missed.”

