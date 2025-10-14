BGC Game of the Week: Dragons, Titans to face off in Fire and Armor Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Dragons and Titans will collide in KSAT’s Game of the Week when the Southwest Dragons play at the Southwest Legacy Titans in the Fire and Armor Bowl.

The home-side Titans are 6-1 overall this season and 4-1 in District 14-5A-1. Offensively, they have scored 206 points this season, second-best in the district and just four points behind the Dragons. The Titans’ only loss this season was 34-15 to Laredo Nixon two games ago.

On Monday morning, KSAT stopped by to chat with the Dragons under the lights as the sun was coming up.

The Southwest Dragons are 6-0 this season and 4-0 in District 14-5A-1. They said they are looking forward to the game for several reasons, including the fact that it brings the Southwest community together.

This year marks the eighth Fire and Armor Bowl, a rivalry that began in 2018 when Southwest Legacy High School opened. The Dragons have won three straight games versus the Titans and lead the all-time series 4-3. The Titans also own a three-game win streak in this series from 2019-2021.

Southwest Legacy will host Southwest at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Legacy Stadium. KSAT 12 Sports will provide pregame and postgame coverage.

