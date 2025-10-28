BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 10, 2025 Games being played on Oct. 30-Nov. 1; High school football in San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country BGC Scores and Schedules 2025. (KSAT)
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football being played on Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.
Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves.
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on
KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the BGC app. Download the Big Game Coverage app
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on
KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app. Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place Big Game Coverage
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom ▶ 0:25 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County ▶ 1:04 What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun ▶ 1:46 Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves ▶ 0:49 Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations ▶ 0:43 Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains ▶ 1:44 Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio ▶ 1:43 History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution ▶ 1:13 Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art ▶ 0:59 Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art 🦛 Hangin' with the Hippos 🦛 ▶ 0:32 🦛 Hangin' with the Hippos 🦛 From home studio to the stage: mypilotis energizes San Antonio’s indie vibe ▶ 0:59 From home studio to the stage: mypilotis energizes San Antonio’s indie vibe 🤯🔥 Get CRUNCHY fried chicken and Soul food that HITS DIFFERENT in San Antonio! 🐔🔥 ▶ 2:51 🤯🔥 Get CRUNCHY fried chicken and Soul food that HITS DIFFERENT in San Antonio! 🐔🔥 Previous photo Next photo