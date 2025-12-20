Smithson Valley beats Frisco Lone Star 28-6 for second straight state title

ARLINGTON, Texas – Smithson Valley defeated Frisco Lone Star 28-6 at AT&T Stadium to capture its second consecutive Class 5A Division I state championship.

The victory marked the Rangers’ third trip to the state title game and their second championship in the last two seasons.

The Rangers took the field looking to defend last year’s title and set the tone early with an aggressive opening drive.

Smithson Valley marched down the field and went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line, but Lone Star came up with a goal-line stop, forcing a turnover on downs.

In the second quarter, Smithson Valley quarterback Ty Knutson targeted the end zone, but the pass went off the back of a Lone Star defender. Smithson Valley settled for its second field goal of the game from Trent Amaya, taking a 6-0 lead into halftime.

The Rangers’ defense stood strong against Lone Star’s high-powered offense, limiting the Rangers’ opponent to just one score throughout the game.

The championship run came during the 33rd season under longtime head coach Larry Hill, who credited his team’s determination for the repeat title.

“We weren’t really sure how we were going to get it done,” Hill said. “We just knew we had to find a way. We almost had to will it.”

With a large portion of the roster expected to return, the Rangers will look to make another run at a state championship next season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.