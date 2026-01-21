Burbank pulls away from Highlands in showdown; Smithson Valley stuns Alamo Heights with buzzer-beater

SAN ANTONIO – The Burbank girls’ basketball team solidified its hold on second place in District 27-5A with a hard-fought 54-46 victory over rival Highlands, creating further separation in the standings while keeping pace in pursuit of first-place Sam Houston.

Burbank (21-9 overall, 10-1 in District 27-5A) leaned heavily on its lone junior in an otherwise senior-dominated roster, as Nylia Botello poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will host Brackenridge next Tuesday.

Down the road from the Alamo Convocation Center, the Smithson Valley girls’ basketball team (18-7, 6-4 in District 26-5A) pulled off a dramatic road victory, edging out Alamo Heights 45-44 on a buzzer-beating layup by Isabelle Dimery.

Alamo Heights controlled the first half but saw the Rangers mount a comeback. Dimery’s last-second score sealed the win for the Smithson Valley, handing Alamo Heights a tough district loss.

