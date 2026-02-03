Brennan’s Bella Flemings joins elite company with selection to McDonald’s All-American Girls Game

Brennan combo guard Bella Flemings (white jersey) is set to make appearances in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game as well as the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game within two weeks of each other.

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan senior guard Bella Flemings will have a busy spring.

The 6-foot combo guard is set to make appearances in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game as well as the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game within two weeks of each other.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

On Monday, Flemings was the only player from the Greater San Antonio area named to the McDonald’s All-American girls roster.

Flemings’ brother, Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings — a projected top-5 pick in 2026 NBA Draft — was snubbed from the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2025.

Brennan 5-star guard Bella Flemings was selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American girls basketball game in Glendale, Arizona set for March 31.



After that, she's slated to compete in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game April 12th live on KSAT 12. 👏🏽 https://t.co/4tnnG4L0WD — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) February 2, 2026

The Duke commit will represent the West team in the game scheduled for March 31 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Duke has multiple commitments on the girls side, which includes Flemings and Autumn Fleary (East roster, No. 14 nationally).

Flemings joins a star-studded West roster that includes signees to top programs such as Jacy Abii (Notre Dame), Addison Bjorn (Texas), Cydnee Bryant (Kansas), Brihanna Crittendon (Texas), Oliviyah Edwards (Tennessee), Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky), Trinity Jones (Clemson), Ashlyn Koupal (Nebraska), Jerzy Robinson (South Carolina), Aaliah Spaight (Texas) and McKenna Woliczko (Iowa).

Past participants include WNBA legends and NCAA champions.

Flemings’ selection comes on the heels of her bid to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on Sunday, April 12, which will air live on KSAT 12 and stream on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.