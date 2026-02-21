Canyon, Central Catholic, Incarnate Word, Stevens, TMI, Clemens players set for 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – High school basketball players from the greater San Antonio area will get to shine one more time in the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

With the high school basketball season over, 134 of the top senior players will take center stage to close out their high school careers.

Today’s featured players will suit up for Team Blue and play in the 6A UIL/TAPPS girls and boys basketball games.

• Maia Aldrich, Guard, Canyon High School

• Ella de la Garza, Guard, Incarnate Word High School

• Andra Stokes, Guard, Stevens High School

• Tristan Garza, Guard, Central Catholic High School

• Corbin Crocker, Post, TMI

• Quentin Proctor, Guard, Clemens High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.