Saint Mary’s Hall eyes breakthrough against Second Baptist in TAPPS 5A state semifinal

SAN ANTONIO – The Saint Mary’s Hall’s girls basketball team is heading back to the TAPPS 5A state tournament for the third time in four years, but the Barons believe the outcome will be different against familiar foe Houston Second Baptist this time.

The Barons (28-7) have faced the Eagles in each of their previous postseason appearances at the state level, with both trips ending in losses.

Coach Matt Hayes said in Saint Mary’s Hall’s first matchup against Second Baptist, the Barons felt they didn’t belong on the same court.

Since then, Saint Mary’s Hall has steadily closed the gap.

“I’m really excited. It’s my last year, I’m ready to finish the job, go all the way through and try to win this whole thing,” Barons senior guard Maddie Florence said.

Fellow senior guard Beya Chase agreed with Florence’s sentiment amid the team’s final playoff run.

“It’s a really surreal moment, just because freshman, sophomore year, we made it to state. But this team, I feel like, has the closest bond over the past four years. I just really love this team. It’s like a big family,” Chase said.

Freshman guard Ava Wineglass, already contributing at a high level, shared the buildup to this point.

“We’ve just worked all this time, up to this moment, all for this moment. I think that just working towards this is, it’s been very important to us,” Wineglass said.

The Barons will face Second Baptist (25-6) in the TAPPS 5A state semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday.

A victory would send Saint Mary’s Hall to the championship.

