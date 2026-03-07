Devine, Karnes City, Tivy, Navarro and New Braunfels athletes ready for SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game
The third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set for April 12 and will air live on KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game will bring together some of the best coaches and high school senior basketball players from the greater San Antonio area.
Below are six student‑athletes who will suit up for Team Blue. They will play in the 5A‑1A boys game and the 5A‑1A girls game:
Mason Beaver, Guard, Devine High School
Karson Ray, Forward, Devine High School
Savion Nixon-Thompson, Guard, Karnes City High School
Leilah Rodriguez, Guard, Tivy High School
Camden Shields, Guard, Navarro High School
Michelle Moore, Guard, New Braunfels High School
These student-athletes will get another chance to shine in front of family and friends playing the game they love.
The third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for April 12, 2026, at Northside Sports Gym.
All games and events will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream live for free on KSAT Plus.
