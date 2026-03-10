Meet the girls competing in the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game skills challenge

SAN ANTONIO – Next month, the Alamo City’s third annual 2026 San Antonio Sports All‑Star Basketball Game will unfold inside Northside Sports Gym.

One of the events to look forward to is the skills challenge. Last week, KSAT Sports introduced you to the boys who were selected to show off their impeccable skills.

>> 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game features skills challenge

This week, KSAT Sports is introducing you to the rest of the field.

Below are the girls who will take part in the skills challenge:

• Laila Allen, forward, Clemens High School

• Noelisa Espinoza, guard, McCollum High School

• Jordan Pete, guard, Sotomayor High School

• Leah Mitchell, guard, Wagner High School

The skills challenge will open Session 2, followed by a 3‑point contest, the 6A girls game and the 6A boys game to close out the day.

All games take place Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym. Session 1, featuring the 1A‑5A girls game and the 1A‑5A boys game, starts at 11:10 a.m.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.