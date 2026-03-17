Bandera, La Vernia, Marion, South San, Southwest, SW Legacy players ready for SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is just a fast break away, featuring 134 of the area’s top high school players from 62 schools.

On Monday, viewers can hear from six student-athletes representing Team Blue in the video player above.

These basketball players will hoop in the 5A-1A UIL/TAPPS boys and girls contests:

• James Bower, Guard, Bandera High School

• Ethan Dye, Forward, La Vernia High School

• Travis Randle, Forward, Marion High School

• Isaia Hinds, Guard, South San High School

• Paris Alaquinez, Guard, Southwest High School

• Garnelle Zor, Guard, Southwest Legacy High School

The third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

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Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.