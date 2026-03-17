Bandera, La Vernia, Marion, South San, Southwest, SW Legacy players ready for SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is just a fast break away, featuring 134 of the area’s top high school players from 62 schools.
On Monday, viewers can hear from six student-athletes representing Team Blue in the video player above.
These basketball players will hoop in the 5A-1A UIL/TAPPS boys and girls contests:
• James Bower, Guard, Bandera High School
• Ethan Dye, Forward, La Vernia High School
• Travis Randle, Forward, Marion High School
• Isaia Hinds, Guard, South San High School
• Paris Alaquinez, Guard, Southwest High School
• Garnelle Zor, Guard, Southwest Legacy High School
The third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.