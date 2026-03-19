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Big Game Coverage

San Antonio high school stars set for 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

Cole, Randolph, Sam Houston, Burbank, Highlands players are ready to shine

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

An all-star game is a time to shine. Several high school student-athletes plan to do just that in the third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

In the video player above, viewers meet six high school seniors who will get one more shot to play high school basketball. These hoopsters will play for Team Blue:

• Alex Downing, Post, Cole High School

• Kasen Powell, Forward, Randolph High School

• Treyshawn Spears-Pitts, Guard, Sam Houston High School

• Makayla Carter, Guard, Burbank High School

• Karyssa Walker, Forward, Highlands High School

• Erica Day, Post, Randolph High School

The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set for Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. Fans can watch the action live on KSAT 12 or stream on KSAT+ and KSAT.com.

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Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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