Antonian wins TAPPS Division I softball state title, ends runner-up streak

SAN ANTONIO – After finishing as state runner-up in each of the last three seasons, the Antonian softball team finally broke through, capturing the TAPPS Division I state championship with an 11-8 victory over Plano John Paul II on Tuesday night.
The win avenged the Apaches’ loss to the same opponent in the 2025 state title game and marked the program’s first championship since 2022 and third overall.
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The contest, which featured a five-hour weather delay, saw Antonian dethrone the defending champions in a back-and-forth battle.
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.