Antonian wins TAPPS Division I softball state title, ends runner-up streak

SAN ANTONIO – After finishing as state runner-up in each of the last three seasons, the Antonian softball team finally broke through, capturing the TAPPS Division I state championship with an 11-8 victory over Plano John Paul II on Tuesday night.

The win avenged the Apaches’ loss to the same opponent in the 2025 state title game and marked the program’s first championship since 2022 and third overall.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The contest, which featured a five-hour weather delay, saw Antonian dethrone the defending champions in a back-and-forth battle.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.