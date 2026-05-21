Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Northside ISD middle school principal arrested for DWI suspicion, records show
San Antonio moves ahead with leaving César Chávez Blvd. behind, separate street renaming for Super Bowl winner
Hill Country man connected to Austin murder arrested in Cibolo, CPD says
‘I’m gonna f--- you up’: SAPD officer fired after kneeing, slapping suspect during arrest, records show
Kash_Patel
‘That’s how broke the school district is’: Crystal City ISD has less than $500, interim superintendent says

Big Game Coverage

Antonian wins TAPPS Division I softball state title, ends runner-up streak

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – After finishing as state runner-up in each of the last three seasons, the Antonian softball team finally broke through, capturing the TAPPS Division I state championship with an 11-8 victory over Plano John Paul II on Tuesday night.

The win avenged the Apaches’ loss to the same opponent in the 2025 state title game and marked the program’s first championship since 2022 and third overall.

The contest, which featured a five-hour weather delay, saw Antonian dethrone the defending champions in a back-and-forth battle.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...