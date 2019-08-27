East Side duo raising Sam Houston football to next level, inspiring community

SAN ANTONIO - They may not be household names, but Latrevious Reed and Ivan Reed want to put Sam Houston football back on the map.

The duo are part of a Hurricanes team hoping to bounce back after a disappointing season where they made the playoffs but finished with an overall losing record.

“We’ve been working as a family, and going into this year, I think it's gonna be something special,” said Ivan Reed.

“Coach told us to just be as one, then play as one. Our motto is just 'bigger than me,'” said Latrevious Reed.

Though they have the same last name, Latrevious and Ivan Reed are not brothers but have known one another for years and faced many of the same challenges growing up on the East Side.

“Me and Ivan, that’s like my brother, blood could not make us any closer,” said Latrevious Reed.

“We've been with each other for a while. His mom and dad have always been mom and dad to me, and my mom and dad have always been mom and dad to him,” said Ivan Reed.

The pair’s bond will likely only get stronger as both are verbally committed to play collegiate football next season and continue their education at Prairie View A&M.

Many student-athletes on the East Side don’t necessarily get attention when it comes to recruiting so both Reeds want to take advantage of the opportunity.

“To be the first in my family to go play college football, be the first one to I guess make it big, is a blessing,” said Ivan Reed. “I just like to see the smile on my mom’s face and make my family happy.”

Football in the future or not, Latrevious Reed already has plans to get a kinesiology degree. His parents made sure he was focused on getting an education.

“Coach (Eric) Dooley wants me to graduate,” said Latrevious Reed. “He doesn’t care about football. He said life after football, and that’s what I bought into.”

While Latrevious and Ivan Reed have worked hard on and off the field to get a scholarship, the pair are quick point out they have a strong support system that includes family and friends.

They train with former Roosevelt star Carl Whitley and look up to other East Side players such as LA Rams defensive back Ramon Richards who have made it to college and the professional ranks.

“Those are our fathers, basically. They’ve done everything and set the foundation for us,” said Ivan Reed.

“Carl is like my brother. He’s going to give me the rights, wrongs, do’s and dont's when I get to college,” said Latrevious Reed.

Before they head to college, Ivan and Latrevious Reed want to make sure they make their own mark and help set the foundation for Sam Houston football and the East Side youth.

“It’s all the path,” said Ivan Reed. “When you see big guys like that coming through the East Side, it's a blessing because not a lot of kids get this opportunity.”

