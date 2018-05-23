Burbank names new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO - The Burbank Bulldogs will have a new head coach on the sidelines next season after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Phil Barron was named the Bulldogs varsity head football coach, according to a San Antonio Independent School District press release. This will be Barron’s first varsity football head coaching job.

Barron was hired as Burbank’s offensive football coordinator last year and was part of a Bulldog team that went 5-3 in district and earned its first state playoff bid since 2013.

Barron is a graduate of South San High School and began his coaching career in 2007.

He has worked as an offensive and running back coach at South San and Madison high schools. He also worked as a middle school football coach in Harlandale ISD.

“Growing up in the South Side of San Antonio, I know the community is super supportive and involved in Burbank High School,” said Barron. “I think people in the city are going to be surprised. We have a lot of tradition here at Burbank and we want it to keep growing. Our goal is to have success and I know we will.”

"Phil is the perfect fit at the right time,” said SAISD Athletic Director Todd Howey in the press release. “He has already played a significant role in the Burbank football program as their offensive coordinator by helping the Bulldogs secure a playoff berth in 2017. We are very excited to give him the opportunity to build on that success and create a yearly contender."

