National Signing Day 2018 tracker: Where San Antonio's top recruits are headed

SAN ANTONIO - National Signing Day 2018 is here! Check out where some of the top student-athletes across the San Antonio area are headed for college.

Alamo Heights

Walker Hankinson, OL, Louisiana Tech

Antonian Prep

Brendan Knoespel, Long snapper, Army (Signed early)

Boerne Champion

Davis Brin, QB, Tulsa (Signed early)

Cade Pollard, Punter, Penn State

Taylor Posey, Champion DE/LB, Air Force

Brandeis

Brandon Matterson, DL, UTSA (Signed early)

Jalen Griffin, WR, South Dakota School of Mines

William Draker, OL, UTPB

Jude Tapia-Fisher, Concordia University (Chicago)

Brennan

Jahmyl Jeter, RB, Oklahoma State

Isaiah Paul, OLB, UIW

Josh James, LB, Abilene Christian

Central Catholic

Seth McCrum, DL, Southwestern University

Churchill

Ryan Booth, OL, Air Force (Signed early)

Clark

Ben Sims, TE, Baylor (Signed early)

Clemens

Tommy Bush, WR, Will announce on ESPN

Brandon Castillo, OL: Blinn College

Carter Breu, DE/TE: Air Force Academy

Darius Van Dyke, DB: Blinn College

Jaques Tyler, DB/WR: UTPB

Marshawn Brown, RB/DB, West Texas A&M

Savien Jenkins, DT, UTEP

Johnie Graham, LB, undecided

John Jay

Malik Ross, CB, Trinity

Johnson

Megan Copeland, Girls Soccer, St. Mary's

Rylie Kieny, Girls Soccer, St. Mary's

Ashley Stamps, Girls Soccer, Abilene Christian

Kaelyn Carnahan, Girls Soccer, Prairie View A&M

Talin Rizo, Girls Soccer, Houston Baptist

Karsten Battles, Football-long snapper, Oregon (Signed early)

Brandon McDuffie, Football-WR, UIW

Alex Brown, Football, Vanderbilt

Derek Morton, Football, Texas Southern

Alicia Messer, Girls Wrestling, Schreiner

Emmanuel Toney, Boys Track, UIW

Judson

Julon Williams, QB/ATH, Houston (Signed early)

Darren Brown, DL, SMU

Chris Mills, DB, Missouri (Signed early)

Kameron Brooks, Navarro JC

Kishaun Fisher, WR, Trinity Valley

Jay Miller, RB/LB, Southwestern Oklahoma state

Kolbe Harris, West Texas A&M

Keandre Stevenson, Blinn (preferred walk-on)

Remmy Borrego, Concordia University Chicago

Charles Neely, NAIA

Kerrville Tivy

Trent Mott, LB, Texas State

Marshall

Stanley Lambert, LB/ATH, Arizona State (Signed early)

MacArthur

Tyler Vitt, QB, Texas State (Signed early)

Reece Deering, Doane

Grant Becker, K, Oklahoma State

New Braunfels

Weston Wright, OL, Texas Tech (Signed early)

New Braunfels Christian Academy

Braison Rudd, WR, Stephen F. Austin

O’Connor

Zaire Taylor, DB, Houston (Signed early)

Roel Sanchez, QB, Eastern New Mexico

Jalen Hughes, WR, Texas A&M Kingsville

Greyson Lee, WR, Howard Payne

Trey Patterson, RB, UTPB

Donoven J. McKnight, SS, SE Oklahoma State

Rey Hatake, CB, Doane

Millard Bradford, CB, undecided

Evan Simonis, OL, Texas A&M Kingsville

Poteet Pirates

Emanuel Owens, Texas Wesleyan

Reagan

Ahyalashi Reyes, DB, SE Oklahoma State

Reggie Wilson, TE/DL, Southern (Signed early)

Spencer Gilliam, DB, Holy Cross (Signed early)

Smithson Valley

Trevon Moehrig, DB/ATH, TCU (Signed early)

Joaquin Martinez,Golf

Raquel Hill, Golf

Mason Pierce, Football

CJ Keuhler, Football

Jacob Zuber, Football

Avery Wilson, Swimming

Nathaniel Diaz, Soccer

Eric Reece, Baseball

Ethan Cernohous, Baseball

Steele

Brenden Brady, RB, UTSA

Charley Zeno, OL, McNeese State

Nick Holiday, OL: McNeese State

Juan Henry, LB/DE, Trinity Valley

Caden Sterns, DB, Texas (Signed early)

Onyx Smith, WR, Bowling Green (Signed early)

JayVeon Cardwell, DB, Oklahoma State (Signed early)

JT Woods, DB, Baylor (Signed early)

Somerset

Taylor Bryce, DE/OLB, NW Oklahoma State University

Southside

Eddie Perez, RB, UTPB

Taft

Justin Stevenson, RB, Texas A&M Kingsville

Martin Ramirez, Sul Ross

Wagner

Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA (Signed early)

Sedryk Hernandez, DL, UMHB

Warren

Jared Campbell, Texas A&M Kingsville

Quinton Starks, WR/DB, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Lenny Dominguez, OL, Howard Payne

BJ Greene, WR, Howard Payne

Wimberley

Jordan Weeks, QB, UTSA (Signed early)

Ian Burnette, OL, TCU (Signed early)

Geno Albini, Long snapper, Arizona

Yoakum

Joshua Moore, WR, Texas

Isaac Pope, DB/WR, Texas State

Jordan Moore, DB/ATH, Texas A&M (Signed early)

Silas Robinson, DL, Arkansas (Signed early)

