Week 3 BGC high school football schedule 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here is the schedule for Week 3 of the high school football season. Games are being played from Sept. 13-15.
Thursday, Sept. 13
San Marcos vs. Laredo United, 7 p.m.
O’Connor vs. Warren at Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.
Burbank vs. Edison at Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.
Southside vs. Memorial at Edgewood Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14
Judson vs. Harlingen, 7 p.m.
Harlandale vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m. at Edgewood Veteran’s Stadium
New Braunfels vs. Johnson at Heroes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
NB Canyon vs. Dripping Springs, 7:30 p.m.
East Central vs. Alamo Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Churchill vs. Steele at Lehnhoff Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Clemens vs. Reagan at Comalander Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Madison vs. Smithson Valley at Ranger Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur vs. Boerne Champion, 7:30 p.m.
Roosevelt vs. Laredo Alexander at Laredo SAC, 7:30 p.m.
South San vs. Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Brennan vs. John Jay at Gustafson Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Clark vs. Taft at Farris Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Del Rio vs. Kerrville Tivy, 7:30 p.m.
Seguin vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Brackenridge vs. Jefferson at Alamo Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Lanier vs. Veterans Memorial at Rutledge Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Legacy vs. Devine, 7:30 p.m.
Somerset vs. McCollum at Harlandale Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Uvalde vs. Southwest, 7:30 p.m.
Bastrop Cedar Creek vs. Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m.
Marble Falls vs. Navarro, 7:30 p.m.
Hondo vs. Medina Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Floresville vs. Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Lake vs. Wimberley, 7:30 p.m.
Boerne vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.
Yoakum vs. Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
La Vernia vs. La Grange, 7:30 p.m.
Pleasanton vs. Pearsall, 7:30 p.m.
Crystal City vs. Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. Bandera, 7:30 p.m.
Cotulla vs. Dilley, 7:30 p.m.
La Pryor vs. Jourdanton, 7:30 p.m.
Karnes City vs. Poth, 7:30 p.m.
Lytle vs. Natalia, 7:30 p.m.
SACS vs. Cole, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph vs. Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
Comfort vs. Lago Vista, 7:30 p.m.
Harper vs. Ingram Moore, 7:30 p.m.
Stockdale vs. Falls City, 7:30 p.m.
San Saba vs. Junction, 7:30 p.m.
Sabinal vs. Schertz John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
Pettus vs. Kenedy, 7:30 p.m.
Burton vs. Shiner, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown vs. Somerville, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Bolt vs. D’Hanis, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Riviera Kaufer, 7:30 p.m.
Three Rivers vs. Bruni, 7:30 p.m.
Boerne Geneva vs. SA Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Antonian vs. LEE at Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.
Harlan vs. Laredo United South, 7 p.m.
Marshall vs. Brandeis at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.
Stevens vs. Holmes at Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.
Wagner vs. Sam Houston at Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.
