Week 4 BGC high school football schedule 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here is the schedule for Week 4 of the high school football season. Games are being played from Sept. 20-22.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Taft vs. Brennan at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Highlands at Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.

Harlandale vs. Boerne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

San Antonio St. Gerard vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

TMI vs. Austin Brentwood Christian, 7 p.m.

Steele vs. Judson at Rutledge Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

New Braunfels vs. NB Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

San Marcos vs. East Central, 7:30 p.m.

Smithson Valley vs. Clemens at Lehnhoff Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Madison vs. Churchill at Comalander Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Johnson vs. Reagan at Heroes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

LEE vs. South San, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan vs. Del Rio, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Stevens at Gustafson Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

John Jay vs. O’Connor at Farris Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

McCollum vs. Eagle Pass, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Johnson vs. Southwest Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest vs. Laredo United South, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Reagan vs. Seguin, 7:30 p.m.

Burbank vs. Brackenridge at Alamo Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial vs. Edison at SAISD Sports Complex, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Pass Winn vs. Pearsall, 7:30 p.m.

Kerrville Tivy vs. Boerne Champion, 7:30 p.m.

Medina Valley vs. Lockhart, 7:30 p.m.

Alamo Heights vs. Kennedy at Edgewood Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Memorial vs. Uvalde, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa vs. Crystal City, 7:30 p.m.

Smithville vs. Canyon Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg vs. Wimberley, 7:30 p.m.

Lampasas vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m.

Gonzales vs. Cuero, 7:30 p.m.

Devine vs. Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.

Bandera vs. Comfort, 7:30 p.m.

La Grange vs. Navarro, 7:30 p.m.

Carrizo Springs vs. Cotulla, 7:30 p.m.

Marion vs. Hondo, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s Hall vs. Poteet, 7:30 p.m.

Natalia vs. Jourdanton, 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers vs. Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.

Lytle vs. Dilley, 7:30 p.m.

Cole vs. Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.

Blanco vs. Universal City Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

Ingram Moore vs. Center Point, 7:30 p.m.

Johnson City vs. Poth, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown vs. Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

D’Hanis vs. Brackett, 7:30 p.m.

Junction vs. Menard, 7:30 p.m.

Sabinal vs. La Pryor, 7:30 p.m.

Kenedy vs. Runge, 7:30 p.m.

Falls City vs. Boerne Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Regents vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Antonian, 7:30 p.m.

Austin St. Michael’s vs. Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Brooks Academy vs. San Marcos Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Needville vs. Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

MacArthur vs. Roosevelt at Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.

Brandeis vs. Clark at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

Warren vs. Holmes at Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lanier vs. Wagner at Rutledge Stadium, 7 p.m.

