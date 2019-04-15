SA claps back after Charles Barkley calls local women fat... Again

SAN ANTONIO - Charles Barkley can't stop insulting San Antonio women.

On Sunday, during the Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz playoff game, Barkley made another one of his many disparaging remarks about San Antonio women.

The Inside the NBA commentator made the remark during the Rockets' halftime show, which featured acrobats. As one of the acrobats flipped a woman several times, Barkley remarked, "I bet you can't do that to the big ass women in San Antonio. You can do that to them little, skinny Houston women. You can't do that to them big ole women in San Antonio."

Kenny Smith responded, "We're not even in San Antonio."

What is going on in Houston 💀 pic.twitter.com/hYndeuHunU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2019

Barkley continued, "You can't -- one of them big ole women in San Antonio -- they'd fly out the room."

It's somewhat of a playoff tradition for Barkley to criticize women in the Alamo City. As per norm, the city clapped back in full force.

"Charles Barkley look like the women in San Antonio he stay talkin about," one person wrote.

Another called on TNT to take action against the TV personality in light of the #MeToo movement, writing, "I can’t believe that in today’s society you’d allow your analyst to body shame an entire city of women!"

Another tweeted, "Charles Barkley honey we don’t say things like that anymore it’s 2019."

Many believe the former NBA star's obsession with San Antonio women is a personal one, asking which San Antonio woman hurt Charles Barkley.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.