UTSA apologizes for announcer gaffe involving SA native, UTEP basketball player

SAN ANTONIO - An announcer mishap before the UTSA-UTEP men’s basketball game on Saturday evening has led to apology by the UTSA athletics department.

The Roadrunners hosted the Miners at the Convocation Center and the name of one UTEP’s starters was not announced when starting lineups were introduced over the public address system.

That starter happened to be freshman point guard Kobe Magee.

Magee is a Brandeis graduate who signed with UTEP despite a reported late recruiting attempt by UTSA to get him to stay home.

Magee reportedly had more than 200 friends and family at the game and was intentionally left as the last starter to be announced so he could get an ovation from his hometown.

UTEP fans, some of the El Paso media and many of Magee’s supporters on social media felt the omission was deliberate. Some also called it classless.

On Sunday, UTSA athletics responded by apologizing to Magee on Twitter.

“The UTSA Department of Athletics sincerely apologizes for the error of not introducing UTEP guard Kobe Magee during starting lineups of the Jan. 20 men’s basketball game. The omission was a mistake and no malice was intended. UTSA appreciates and respects all student-athletes.”

UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said UTSA athletic director Lisa Campos apologized as well. Senter said it was a very classy move by UTSA.

The Roadrunners beat UTEP, 65-61, as Magee scored five points, added four assists and five rebounds in his return home. Magee also responded on Twitter on Sunday:

"Like I’ve said even when I was in SA, people are always sideways w/the silent kid who all he did was hoop and mind his business. I do appreciate the ones who support me in SA and thanks for coming out yesterday, much love for y’all hope to see y’all soon."

