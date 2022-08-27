Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos named Player of the Game in first game of KSAT Pigskin Classic

Smithson Valley celebrates following their first win of the season over the Reagan Rattlers in Game 1 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic kicked off at the Alamodome on Saturday, with a 5A versus 6A clash between the Reagan Rattlers and the Smithson Valley Rangers.

Thousands of high school football fans saw the Rangers defeat the Rattlers in a defensive battle by a score of 14-13.

A quarterback keeper on first-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter was the deciding score in a game that saw multiple defensive stops.

Senior safety and running back David De Hoyos had a key fumble recovery in the fourth quarter and was chosen as the John Wayne Player of the Game.

“My teammates did amazing. I think I did alright, but the guys behind me, they really are the MVPs of this game. Without them, I couldn’t have done what I’ve done.”

Ad

Check out the highlights from the first half of Game 1 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

During each game, fans can vote for who they think should be named player of the game.

Find more high school football coverage on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page and mobile app.

Smithson Valley High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

Reagan High School Football players 2022 (Courtesy)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is the first of its kind in the Alamo City and kicks off the 2022 high school football season. The event showcases six local high school football teams over three games in a one day event at the Alamodome.

The games are being broadcast live on KSAT 12, and started with a pregame show at 11 a.m.

Ad

The August 27 triple-header next features Judson vs. Johnson and then concludes with Steele vs. Brennan. You can find out more information by clicking here.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.