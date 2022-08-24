Vote for KSAT Pigskin Classic player of the game and you could win a $10,000 home makeover package

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT Pigskin Classic on Aug. 27 will bring a full day of high school football and big bands to San Antonio.

It’s also giving sports fans an opportunity to win a $10,000 home makeover package and tickets to a SA Gunslingers home game, courtesy of Jon Wayne Service Company.

Fans will be able to vote for who they think will be named player of the game in each of three games to be played during the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

The first of three games in the Pigskin Classic will kick off at 11:30 a.m. All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

Kickoff times below:

HOW TO PLAY

Vote for the player who you think will be selected as the Jon Wayne Player of the Game

You can only vote once per game

Pick the correct player from any Pigskin Classic game today and you’ll win a pair of tickets to a 2023 San Antonio Gunslingers Home Game

Valid entries will also be registered for a chance to win the grand prize, a $10,000 Home Makeover Package

The grand prize winner will be selected at the conclusion of the 2022 high school football season

Where to vote

Buy tickets for KSAT Pigskin Classic

General admission tickets — good for all three games — are still on sale and can be purchased at all Las Palapas locations around San Antonio. Tickets can also be purchased at the southwest box office at the Alamodome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 22.

On the day of the game, tickets can be purchased at both the northeast and southeast box offices at the Alamodome starting at 9:30 a.m.

VIP tickets are also still available.

