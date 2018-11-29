Social media roasts Kawhi Leonard for shoe deal with New Balance

Former disgruntled San Antonio Spur and current Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has reportedly agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with New Balance.

Leonard had an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand for the better part of his career, but his contract with the company ended on Oct. 1, months after he turned down a $22 million extension in the spring while still with San Antonio.

The deal with New Balance was initially reported by Yahoo Sports and is expected to be significantly worth more than Leonard's deal with Jordan Brand.

Despite the lucrative agreement, social media still had a field day with the news. Here's some reaction.

Live look at New Balance consumers hearing about the Kawhi Leonard signing. pic.twitter.com/kTaA6V9rDJ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 28, 2018

Kawhi Leonard signing with New Balance is... EXACTLY what Kawhi Leonard would do though. pic.twitter.com/munG4COnyW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 28, 2018

👀 at Kawhi Leonard's first shoe with New Balance. These are sure to be a HOT Christmas item. Guaranteed to give you 9 games of action. pic.twitter.com/JQoEBxTw8L — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) November 29, 2018

Kawhi Leonard is signing a sneaker deal with New Balance, per @ChrisBHaynes 🔥



First look at Kawhi's new kicks: pic.twitter.com/foq9iHn2Zf — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 28, 2018

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance shoe was inspired by Larry David pic.twitter.com/I6nBgR3pJx — 🇨🇦Thaddeus Ghostal🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) November 28, 2018

When the Kawhi New Balance 'Mall Walkers 4" drop in 2019... pic.twitter.com/Pi0Cf3wCls — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) November 28, 2018

For all the fun guys out there...😂 pic.twitter.com/6QkiXUPAwL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 28, 2018

"I got the new Kawhi Leonard shoes today" pic.twitter.com/VFhBF6tXbp — #KeepPounding (@markthe619) November 28, 2018

Kawhi went from Jordan to New Balance... pic.twitter.com/eW5YGLGGAm — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 28, 2018

The New Balance K’Why, sold exclusively at your local Walgreens 🤚🏾 @TylerIAm pic.twitter.com/zD3jSxsZqy — TommyOK (@TommyOkoye) November 28, 2018

Exclusive first look at Kawhi Leonard's New Balances. pic.twitter.com/yqZcZGmBAB — The Starters (@TheStarters) November 28, 2018

Is New Balance going to bring back the old James Worthy style ad campaigns?



We would. #Kawhi #HeelSupport 👟👟👟 pic.twitter.com/r8Y28K5nFG — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) November 28, 2018

Kawhi explaining why he signed with new balance pic.twitter.com/IszKthfJb9 — Kendrew (@KendrewLamar) November 28, 2018

All the white dads when they heard kawhi Leonard signed with new balance. pic.twitter.com/WNgDrHdmfE — Spurs Mafia Mac (@MacPenMedia) November 28, 2018

Kawhi Leonard has also announced he will start leaving all games 10 minutes early in order to beat traffic. https://t.co/16Q82aKNwM — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) November 28, 2018

New Balance Kawhi 1 Shoe Launch pic.twitter.com/KbqUQcu8VI — Wells P (@Wells_P) November 28, 2018

Kawhi is really gonna be on the court rockin the Matt Bonner 1s pic.twitter.com/WscYt4mcY2 — Kilo (@ksgraham_) November 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.