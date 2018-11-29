NBA

Social media roasts Kawhi Leonard for shoe deal with New Balance

Leonard reportedly agrees to become face of New Balance shoes

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

Former disgruntled San Antonio Spur and current Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has reportedly agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with New Balance.

Leonard had an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand for the better part of his career, but his contract with the company ended on Oct. 1, months after he turned down a $22 million extension in the spring while still with San Antonio.

The deal with New Balance was initially reported by Yahoo Sports and is expected to be significantly worth more than Leonard's deal with Jordan Brand.

Despite the lucrative agreement, social media still had a field day with the news. Here's some reaction.

