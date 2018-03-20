2018 Spurs Fiesta medals released, go on sale Tuesday at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is around the corner and nothing says Fiesta like Spurs basketball and fans of the silver and black.

The 2018 Spurs Sports & Entertainment Fiesta medals were released Monday.

The commemorative pieces were on sale for the first time to the general public at the AT&T Center prior to Monday night’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.

The five medals benefit the Silver & Black Give Back youth programs. They are presented by H-E-B and will be sold in H-E-B stores for the first time ever.

Fans with a ticket to the game versus the Warriors had the opportunity to buy the 2018 SS&E Fiesta Medals at the official launch party inside the Bud Light Courtyard.

The set will be available for purchase to the general public on Tuesday at H-E-B stores throughout the San Antonio area, and online at HEB.com.

The medals will also continue to be available at home Spurs and select Rampage games while supplies last.

The collectible set includes five medals, celebrating the Spurs, Rampage, San Antonio FC and the Spurs Coyote.

A second Spurs medal rounds out the group. The medals cost $10 each, and the full Silver & Black Family 5-Pack will be available for $45.

