‘(Kawhi's) health is #1 priority': Leonard's fan page gives latest update on Spurs star

SAN ANTONIO - Less than 10 hours after the San Antonio Spurs grabbed their first win against the Golden State Warriors in round 1 of the NBA playoffs, an injury update on superstar Kawhi Leonard was provided through his family-run Instagram account.

On Monday, Leonard’s sister who runs Kawhi’s official Instagram fan page initially shared a post to tell fans, “Your negative comments will get you blocked. This page is for True Kawhi Leonard Fans!!”

Shortly after the posting, his sister responded to some of the comments left by many Spurs fans who called Kawhi out for not being as vocal as they would have liked regarding his injury.

“As his big sister, I’m speaking for him. He has a serious injury that he is focused on so he can give his 100% on the court,” Leonard’s sister said. “If (you’re) not 100%, you can’t give 100%.”

Another fan who bashed Leonard in the comments section received a much more thorough answer from Kawhi’s sister.

“He played his heart out (and) didn’t want to leave but due to injury, he had to … Yes, the 1st time around he was cleared and played 9 games guess what? He wasn’t 100% then and got reinjured so why not get a second opinion,” she said. “This is a serious injury. He is not rushing the process. His health is #1 priority.”

The Instagram post comes just days after a report indicated Kawhi Leonard will miss the remainder of the postseason as he continues to rehab his injured right quadriceps.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Shams Charania, Leonard has been rehabbing under the care of his medical team in New York.

The report was published a day after the Spurs lost game 1 to the Warriors in Oakland, 117-92.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

To read up on the latest news surrounding Kawhi Leonard, click on the links below.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.