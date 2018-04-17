Kawhi Leonard drops on final list for 2017-18 most popular NBA jerseys

On Tuesday, the NBA released its list for the most popular jerseys of the 2017-18 regular season and while Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard remained in the top 15, but dropped two spots from the first list which was released in January.

Leonard’s No. 2 Spurs jersey was the 11th most popular jersey this season. Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from October 2017 through April 2018.

The first list was released in mid-January and had Leonard’s jersey as the ninth most popular jersey at the time.

Leonard remained the only Spurs player in the top 15 despite playing in only nine games this regular season and concerns about his future with the organization.

Leonard has not played for the Spurs since Jan. 13 and is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs for the Spurs due to a quadriceps injury that has sidelined him for months.

