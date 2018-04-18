New reports surface about Kawhi Leonard's status with Spurs, teammates and trade rumors

SAN ANTONIO - One thing seems to be certain when it comes to Kawhi Leonard’s status with the Spurs: There is confusion all around.

From the fans' frustration to the reports of discord between the team and player, to the mysterious quadriceps injury that has kept Leonard out of the lineup for all but nine games this season, there are a lot of questions and not many clear answers.

Saturday night, USA Today’s Sam Amick reported that Spurs center Pau Gasol shared that the team has not seen Leonard in weeks.

The news came amid criticism that Leonard was not with the team in a supporting role in Oakland as they prepared to open the playoffs.

Less than 24 hours later, reports surfaced that Leonard was still in New York, rehabbing his injury, and would miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Marc Stein, of the New York Times, then reported on Monday that a person close to the situation said the team continues to give signals that they do not intend to trade Leonard.

Hours later, yet another report from the Sacramento Bee that said Leonard has gone rogue and mostly left the franchise in the dark, with the exception of texting some teammates occasionally.

That same article said the relationship remains strained and if communication issues persist, the Spurs will pursue a blockbuster trade for Leonard’s services. There will be no shortage of suitors for Leonard as a player of his status could shift the balance of power in the league.

All these reports, including ESPN’s March report of a tense players-only meeting with Leonard, have only added more layers of confusion that may not be cleared until this offseason when the Spurs and Leonard are expected to sit down and discuss if they have a future together.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich mended fences last year with all-star LaMarcus Aldridge, but the situation with Leonard is different.

Leonard is eligible this summer for the so-called supermax extension worth $220 million over five years.

It would be a major investment in Leonard as the face of the franchise, and more importantly, his health.

When asked about that point specifically, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich would only say a decision to clear the all-star forward will come from his own medical team. Then he and Leonard will discuss plans moving forward.

For his part, Leonard has gone publicly silent. It’s a quality that endeared him to Spurs fans, but those fans are now left wondering what their all-star is thinking.

Leonard last spoke to the media on March 7, when said he had been in daily communication with Popovich and his rehabilitation has been in conjunction with Spurs officials.

#Spurs news: Kawhi Leonard made it clear, his rehab and recovery was done as a group and he talked to Coach Popovich everyday. Asked if he wants to finish career with Spurs "yeah, for sure" (video via @markmendez) #KSATsports #KSATnews #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/vjPjEWHXLb — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 7, 2018

Leonard was also asked at the time if he wanted to remain with the Spurs for the remainder of his career, to which he answered, “Yeah. For Sure.”

That was the answer Spurs fans wanted to hear at the time, but not the one they may get in the near future.

