Klay Thompson says Spurs did 'absolutely nothing' to slow down Warriors

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs have played their best defense of the season during their recent nine-game winning streak.

In fact, the analytics show it’s been the best in the league, but don’t bring that up to Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson struggled during Golden State’s 111-105 loss to San Antonio Monday night.

He shot five of 18 from the field and finished with 14 points. His fellow All-Star guard Steph Curry shot nine of 25. Combined, the pair was 14 of 43 from the field.

After the game, Thompson was asked what San Antonio did to slow down the Warriors.

“Absolutely nothing, we just missed shots,” Thompson said. “Get out of here with that, we just missed some shots, that’s all it is. Shots that we normally hit, too.”

Thompson credited the Spurs for being a smart and disciplined team, but added, “It’s not like we weren’t getting to our spots or good looks, it just didn’t go in.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a more diplomatic approach. Kerr said the Spurs out-executed, out-coached Golden State and deserved to win.

“They play hard, they have been a very good defensive team,” Kerr said. “The last couple of weeks, we have watch them compete defensively and they are hot right now.”

The Spurs roller coaster ride on defense appears to have straightened itself out to coincide with the return of a healthy Derrick White and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich inserting center Jakob Poeltl into the starting lineup.

Popovich and team leaders have preached consistency on the defensive end, especially in road games.

The Spurs play six of their final 11 games on the road and have climbed to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

After a dismal Rodeo Road Trip, not many people believed San Antonio would be in this position.

They continue to make believers out of everyone, even if Thompson is not one of them.

