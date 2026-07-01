Hello July! Still no 100° days in sight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STEADY: We’re on repeat again today

ONE OR TWO SHOWERS: Thursday through Saturday

SLIGHTLY BETTER CHANCE: Sunday and Monday

FORECAST

TODAY

The first few days of July will look exactly like the last days of June: Mid-90s, heat indices in the upper-90s, and plenty of afternoon sun. The only small change will be a shot at a shower or two during the mid-morning and early afternoon hours over the next few days. The chance of seeing a shower? Only 10%.

JULY 4TH

Despite that 10% chance, outdoor plans on Independence Day shouldn’t face any issues. Whether your headed to the lake, area rivers, or just sitting outdoors to watch fireworks, rain is not expected to be an issue. It will hot and humid, however.

SUNDAY & MONDAY

There is a slightly better potential for rain Sunday and Monday, as a minor pattern shift takes hold. We’ll watch for a weak disturbance that may roll in from the northwest. Could it be enough to stir up some storms? Possible, but odds remain on the low end for now.

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