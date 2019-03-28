SAN ANTONIO - Manu Ginobili's jersey will be raised to the AT&T Center rafters on Thursday.
Ginobili spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs and became a beloved figure in San Antonio and internationally.
His creativity and enthusiasm on the court plus his array of Eurostep moves, needle-threading passes, backward layups and clutch shots have become iconic.
Ginobili was a vital part of four Spurs championship teams and won the gold medal with Argentina in 2004.
Celebrate Ginobili’s career by taking a look back at some great “Manu moments” over the years. All videos courtesy of the NBA's YouTube channel.
Manu Keeps San Antonio's Season Alive as Spurs Win Game 4
Manu Ginobili's Game-Winning Block Against Harden in Game 5
Manu Ginobili's Top 10 Impossible Shots of His Career!
Manu Ginobili Shuts the Door on the Suns in Double Overtime
Manu Ginobili's dunk on Chris Bosh during 2014 NBA Finals:
Manu’s shoe explodes during game:
Manu hits game winning 3-pointer against Golden State in playoffs:
Manu gets the loose ball and dunks over Yao Ming:
Manu versus the bat at the AT&T Center:
Classic Manu pass we’ve seen over the years:
Manu’s Eurostep highlights:
Manu Ginobili's Early San Antonio Career Look Back
Manu provides the game winning play on both ends
