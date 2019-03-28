(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Manu Ginobili's jersey will be raised to the AT&T Center rafters on Thursday.

Ginobili spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs and became a beloved figure in San Antonio and internationally.

His creativity and enthusiasm on the court plus his array of Eurostep moves, needle-threading passes, backward layups and clutch shots have become iconic.

Ginobili was a vital part of four Spurs championship teams and won the gold medal with Argentina in 2004.

Celebrate Ginobili’s career by taking a look back at some great “Manu moments” over the years. All videos courtesy of the NBA's YouTube channel.

Manu Keeps San Antonio's Season Alive as Spurs Win Game 4

Manu Ginobili's Game-Winning Block Against Harden in Game 5

Manu Ginobili's Top 10 Impossible Shots of His Career!

Manu Ginobili Shuts the Door on the Suns in Double Overtime

Manu Ginobili's dunk on Chris Bosh during 2014 NBA Finals:

Manu’s shoe explodes during game:

Manu hits game winning 3-pointer against Golden State in playoffs:

Manu gets the loose ball and dunks over Yao Ming:

Manu versus the bat at the AT&T Center:

Classic Manu pass we’ve seen over the years:

Manu’s Eurostep highlights:

Manu Ginobili's Early San Antonio Career Look Back

Manu provides the game winning play on both ends





