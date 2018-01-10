Kawhi Leonard to miss another game with shoulder injury

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard will miss the Spurs game Thursday in Los Angeles due to a shoulder strain, the Spurs announced.

Head coach Gregg Popovich revealed on Sunday that Leonard had suffered a partial tear in his left shoulder, but the team was hopeful he would return for the Lakers game.

Leonard did not play in the previous two games of the Spurs current West Coast road trip. He suffered the injury on Friday during San Antonio’s home win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs all-star forward has already missed 34 games this season. He missed the first 27 games of the season as he rehabilitated from quadriceps tendinopathy and was gradually brought back before this latest setback. There is no timetable for Leonard’s return.

The Spurs also announced on Wednesday that Tony Parker is doubtful after he sprained his ankle during the Spurs win against the Kings.

Danny Green is questionable due to tightness in his left groin and Rudy Gay is out as he recovers from a right heel injury.

