Social media, former Spurs players react to Tony Parker's retirement

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Parker announced his retirement Monday after 18 seasons in the NBA.

Parker played for 17 seasons in San Antonio and closed his career in Charlotte.

Parker won four NBA championships with the Spurs and will end his career as an influential figure in not only Spurs, but European basketball history.

Here's how people reacted on social media to Parker's announcement. 

