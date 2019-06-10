Social media, former Spurs players react to Tony Parker's retirement

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Parker announced his retirement Monday after 18 seasons in the NBA.

Parker played for 17 seasons in San Antonio and closed his career in Charlotte.

Parker won four NBA championships with the Spurs and will end his career as an influential figure in not only Spurs, but European basketball history.

Here's how people reacted on social media to Parker's announcement.

🇺🇸 It’s with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey! Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team.

Thank you for everything! https://t.co/YKqTlnkG90 — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) June 10, 2019

I was lucky enough to run the floor with you in a championship season and then watch you as a fan for so many years. Thank you to an incredible teammate and friend. #merciTP pic.twitter.com/BwC4DsEGRl — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) June 10, 2019

Today, a basketball legend announces his retirement. A once-in-a-generation player, who made the dream of reaching the #NBA seem attainable to many young European players. A future Hall of Famer, a rival, a teammate, a role model and, to me, a brother.



Thanks, @tonyparker! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KHAAdUnoi8 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 10, 2019

Only four players in NBA history to have 4,000+ points and 1,000+ assists in the playoffs:



Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

TONY PARKER — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) June 10, 2019

▪️18 seasons

▪️6x All-Star

▪️4x NBA champ

▪️2007 Finals MVP



Farewell to @tonyparker. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6lnoYnjddt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2019

I wish I had more time today to reflect on Tony Parker and the Parker/Duncan/Manu Spurs. Loved those teams. Parker's career arc was fascinating. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 10, 2019

Steve Kerr on Tony Parker’s retirement pic.twitter.com/qVILG5NllG — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 10, 2019

An unbelievable career from an even more unbelievable person. The game is going to miss you @tonyparker! https://t.co/1j5Sc0CBYY — NBPA (@TheNBPA) June 10, 2019

Thank you for paving the way @tonyparker for so many of us (playing) in France and dreaming of making it to the NBA. Bonne retraite, tu l’as mérité! — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) June 10, 2019

