Spurs battle, but can't keep pace with Warriors in Game 2 loss

The Spurs fought, battled and played better, but ultimately could not keep up with the Warriors in the second half en route to a 116-101 Game 2 loss Monday night in Oakland.

The Warriors now lead their first round, best-of-seven series 2-0. The series shifts to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points with 12 rebounds. Patty Mills scored 21 points and Rudy Gay added 12.

The Warriors were once again led by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who combined for 63 points.

