Spurs' Dejounte Murray sprains ankle in win versus Suns, doesn't return

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a sprained left ankle Wednesday night in the second quarter of the team's rout versus the Phoenix Suns.

Murray had played 13 minutes before the injury, scoring 14 points on 12 shots to go with four rebounds, three assists and one steal. San Antonio went on to win the game 129-81. The game was the first of San Antonio's annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The team recently promoted Murray, the organization's 2016 first round pick, to the starting lineup while moving veteran point guard Tony Parker into a backup role. Parker and fellow guard Patty Mills appear set to see their minutes increase if Murray is out for extended time.

RELATED: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs hand Suns their most one-sided loss ever

RELATED: Interactive: Track the Spurs on the 2018 Rodeo Road Trip

So far this season Murray has played in 56 games with 23 starts, averaging 6.9 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said there is no timetable for Murray's return.

San Antonio next faces the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Dejounte Murray (sprained left ankle) will not return to tonight's game. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.