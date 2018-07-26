Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: KSAT travels to teams 39th camp in California

OXNARD, Calif. - Now that we have gotten settled in for Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California, I thought it would be a good time to start my camp blog to try and give you a little taste of what goes on when we are not on camera.

In his welcoming remarks on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed this is his 30th anniversary of Cowboys training camp for himself and his family after taking over the storied franchise in 1989 and soon thereafter won three Super Bowls in the early 90s.

For the franchise itself, this is the 39th time overall the Cowboys have trained in California and will be the 13th season here in Oxnard.

For KSAT 12 and myself, this will be our 37th overall going all the way back to 1981 when the Cowboys trained in Thousand Oaks and Tex Schramm and Tom Landry called the shots with Danny White at quarterback.

By the way, Thousand Oaks is considerably hotter than Oxnard on any given day.

We always say the first and last day of Cowboys camp are always the toughest, generally speaking, because those are both travel days.

In our business we do anything but travel light, especially when you are going to be on the road for nearly two weeks.

After a late night Monday, the wake-up call comes at 3:30 a.m. and even earlier for the crew of photographer Billy Caldera and producer Mike Klein who must retrieve the equipment from the station before heading to the airport.

I got about an hour of sleep, but I can generally sleep on the plane and was somewhat successful.

Before I go much further I am reminded what my father used to tell me when I sounded like I was complaining about travel: ”You get paid to go to games." Enough said.

Our arrival at LAX is actually the best we have ever had for Cowboys camp.

In and out of luggage quickly, same with the rent car and then off down the Pacific Coast Highway for our first live shot.

Side note...it is funny to watch us form a human chain to transfer luggage and equipment on and off the rental car bus.

The Cowboys arrival diverted this year to LAX after what they call a scheduling conflict with the Point Mugu Naval Air Base where they normally land which is just minutes from Oxnard.

So like us they had to take the PCH to Oxnard but unlike us they had a police escort. Nice.

After completing our first live shot from just off the PCH with the Pacific Ocean in back we are off to Cowboys camp to try and catch the team's arrival.

But as we are packing up we notice the line of team buses blowing past us with the California Highway Patrol leading the way. So the race is on.

Luckily we have Mike already in place at camp but due to traffic we are pushing it for Billy and myself to get to camp in time for our 6 o'clock live shot.

We make it right at 6, and thanks to the hard work of Mike and our producers back at KSAT, Caroline Wright and Daniel Villanueva, it all gets on the air.

I will continue the blog in a moment but I must evacuate Billy has set off the fire alarm cooking breakfast.

