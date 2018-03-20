Sports

SA reacts on social media to Missions changing name to 'Flying Chanclas'

Flying Chanclas de San Antonio team name will be used for nine games this season

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas swooped into San Antonio on Tuesday and the team name has already taken off with fans.

For nine games this season, the Missions will be called the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio.

The club says it is honoring the matriarch of the Latino family, the Abuelita, and her symbol of strength, discipline and love.

The name change is part of Minor League Baseball's “Copa de la Diversión,” or “Fun Cup,” a season-long series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams’ local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. 

Here are some reactions on social media to the Flying Chanclas. The name was ranked No. 1 by Sports Illustrated as the best team name from MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

