SA reacts on social media to Missions changing name to 'Flying Chanclas'

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas swooped into San Antonio on Tuesday and the team name has already taken off with fans.

For nine games this season, the Missions will be called the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio.

The club says it is honoring the matriarch of the Latino family, the Abuelita, and her symbol of strength, discipline and love.

The name change is part of Minor League Baseball's “Copa de la Diversión,” or “Fun Cup,” a season-long series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams’ local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Here are some reactions on social media to the Flying Chanclas. The name was ranked No. 1 by Sports Illustrated as the best team name from MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Flying Chanclas forever

🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽https://t.co/ddJFavmJRg — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) March 20, 2018

wait hold on you all really named the san antonio team the San Antonio Flying Chanclas lololololololol i love you https://t.co/YOMzLnko6U — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 20, 2018

This is the best one, though. Ladies and gentlemen ...



THE SAN ANTONIO FLYING CHANCLAS pic.twitter.com/r9lZyGpeyk — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) March 20, 2018

"The Missions are happy to announce that we will be known as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio this season for nine game as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion."



Me: pic.twitter.com/VYeguaQoZs — Gil Rodriguez (@GillTheThrilll) March 20, 2018

Dude, I want a Flying Chanclas hat sooooooooooooooooooooo bad. Hell, I want to buy my mom a Flying Chanclas tee-shirt for all the years she threw them at me. These are all FIYAH. pic.twitter.com/m4aqwT42Ql — Ed Molina (@GlobalEd718) March 20, 2018

San Antonio or Corpus Christi..

Pick one. #puroleague pic.twitter.com/8L7MbT0NvK — Pub Run San Antonio (@PubRunSA) March 20, 2018

The Mexican in me both wants this hat and is afraid of it due to all of the previous pain inflicted on me due to flying chanclas lol https://t.co/6YiKcapUSk — Ernie Valles (@ernie_V1855) March 20, 2018

Y’all, the San Antonio Flying Chanclas and the Corpus Christi Raspas will be playing a baseball game on May 5th, and I am living for these caps! #MiLBesDivertido pic.twitter.com/mpFPfLRdG4 — GeorgeOdem (@GeorgeOdem) March 20, 2018

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas is the greatest thing I have ever seen. @missionsmilb I cannot wait to get my hands on this hat. Yes it is totally real pic.twitter.com/TMi2OQ4E6B — Evan Mathis (@EvanRMathis) March 20, 2018

