Es Divertido Ser Un Fan of the Flying Chanclas

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas are coming to San Antonio. Yes. You read that right.

The San Antonio Missions are taking part in the Minor League Baseball Copa de la Diversion.

Es Divertido Ser Un Fan or 'It's Fun to be a Fan' will launch in various markets around the United States as a multicultural campaign for baseball, and San Antonio announced their participation in the event today.

"We've (The Missions) been here in San Antonio for 100 years and to do something truly focused on the Hispanic culture and the Latino families, it's just really a blessing to have so many great partners," director of sales at the Missions - Daniel Vazquez said.

For nine games this upcoming season, the Missions will trade in their traditional Missions jerseys for bright blue and hot pink Flying Chanclas jerseys.

In efforts to help promote and highlight the Hispanic community, each Flying Chanclas game will have Mexican style- beer, tacos, Mariachi music and other elements to bring the deep roots of San Antonio and the Latino culture alive.

The games will happen on Thursdays throughout the season starting in August.

The Missions are partnering with Haven for Hope to hold a shoe drive, or a "chanclas drive," Vazquez said.

"You can drop off a pair of shoes to receive a pair of tickets to a Sunday game. Drop them off at the ballpark on Thursdays or the Haven For Hope campus."

In addition to the chanclas drive, the team will hold a jersey auction following the season where one hundred percent of the proceeds will go to a local charity focused on helping Hispanic children. That charity is yet to be decided.

Thirty-two other MiLB teams are participating in this campaign and the team with the most sales and support wins.

The Corpus Christi Hooks will become the Corpus Christi Raspas, and the Round Rock Express will become the Round Rock Chupacabras.

Flying Chanclas merchandise can be ordered on the Missions website or their Facebook page.

