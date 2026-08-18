Reports to: Director of Strategic Sales

Work location: Onsite at WKMG (Orlando, FL) or WSLS (Roanoke, VA)

About the Role

The Client Strategy Lead is a client-growth and media-strategy leader who partners with Sales Leadership and Account Executives to design insight-led, cross-platform marketing solutions that drive measurable business outcomes and long-term retention. This role elevates GMG from “media vendor” to growth partner by leading with business objectives, audience intelligence, and accountable performance

Responsibilities

Collaborate with Account Executives to identify, strategize, and close new integrated revenue opportunities with both existing and prospective clients.

Design and implement cutting-edge, multi-platform strategies leveraging GMG’s digital product suite and vendor partnerships to deliver measurable results.

Lead digital discovery sessions, develop compelling proposals, and deliver persuasive client presentations focused on client-centric solutions that ultimately secure high-value deals.

Maintain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape, emerging advertising technologies, and market trends to position GMG as a leader in digital solutions.

Provide advanced digital and modern media planning education and development to local sales teams, empowering them to confidently pitch and execute digital solutions.

Collaborate with the Director of Strategic Sales to refine product offerings, set ambitious campaign goals, and ensure optimal performance outcomes.

Responsible for tracking, analyzing, and forecasting digital sales performance, delivering actionable insights to drive continuous improvement and revenue acceleration.

Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of experience in digital media sales or strategy, preferably within a broadcast or media company.

Demonstrated ability to develop and execute innovative, results-driven digital strategies.

Strong understanding of digital advertising platforms, targeting, analytics, and emerging technologies.

Outstanding presentation and interpersonal skills, with a proven ability to influence and inspire both internal teams and external clients.

Consistent achievement of or exceeding revenue goals in a fast-paced, competitive environment.

Ability to work seamlessly across teams and departments, driving alignment and shared success.

Competitive mindset with a focus on achieving and exceeding goals.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Experience in developing marketing solutions tailored to client needs, rather than selling pre-packaged offerings

Deep understanding of consumer behavior and retail dynamics to craft impactful strategies.

Contact: Kim Jakubowski, Director of Strategic Sales

kjakubowski@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.