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Tech

Critically endangered antelopes return to Kenya from Czech zoo

Evelyne Musambi

Associated Press

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Four mountain bongos, a type of antelope, repatriated from the Czech Republic, arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) CORRECTION: Type corrected to antelope, instead of gazelle
FILE - A rare mountain bongo leaps from a shipping crate after traveling from the United States to the slopes of Mountain Kenya, their natural habitat, on Jan. 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Chris Tomlinson, File)
Four mountain bongos, a type of antelope, repatriated from the Czech Republic, arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) CORRECTION: Type corrected to antelope, instead of gazelle
Kenya Wildlife Service personnel walk past four mountain bongos, a type of antelope, repatriated from the Czech Republic, upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) CORRECTION: Type corrected to antelope, instead of gazelle
Four mountain bongos, a type of antelope, repatriated from the Czech Republic, are offloaded from a plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) CORRECTION: Type corrected to antelope, instead of gazelle

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Four mountain bongos, a type of antelope, repatriated from the Czech Republic, arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) CORRECTION: Type corrected to antelope, instead of gazelle

NAIROBI – Four critically endangered mountain bongos arrived in Kenya on their way to their native forests after years in the care of a zoo in the Czech Republic.

Bongos, rare antelopes known for their striking stripes, have been declared critically endangered due to poaching and diseases. There are fewer than 100 mountain bongos left in the wild, according to the Kenyan government. Many were sent to Europe in the 1980s after a major rinderpest disease outbreak killed thousands.

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The returnees arrived from Dvur Kralove Zoo in wooden crates at Kenya’s main airport and were received by the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Tourism Minister Rebecca Miano, who hailed it as a “homecoming of the majestic bongos.”

It's the third such return in recent years, with the previous one in February 2025. After a period of quarantine and acclimatization, the bongos will be sent to the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, which houses 102 bongos, before being released into the wild.

The conservancy runs a national recovery plan for the mountain bongo in collaboration with the government and plans to use the four bongos to interbreed and strengthen the gene pool.

Kenyan-raised nature explorers and filmmakers Jahawi and Elke Bertolli told The Associated Press that the bongos will bring genetic variation that is critical for their conservation, adding that the species plays a key role in protecting the forests that are vital to Kenya’s water supply.

Czech Republic Ambassador Nicol Adamcova said the relocation reflects a long-standing partnership between the Czech Republic and Kenya in conservation and a shared commitment to protecting endangered species.

Mudavadi said such milestones show what can be achieved when policy, science, and collaboration come together in pursuit of a shared conservation goal.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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