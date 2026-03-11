Texas Eats NOW: GIGANTIC Fluffy Pancakes and Drenched Demi-Glace Burgers

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Granny D's 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Granny D’s

14312 FM306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Located in Canyon Lake, Granny D’s is a cozy American restaurant known for its massive pancakes that can be topped and loaded up with delicious fruits and sweets. Make sure to try their fantastic chicken fried steak, tasty cordon bleu sandwich, and their gigantic banana foster pancakes for a delicious and filling country breakfast or lunch.

Clementine 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Clementine

2195 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213

Clementine is an award-winning restaurant in Castle Hills that serves a rotating menu of globally-inspired dishes, made of ingredients sourced from all across The Lone Star State. Helmed by chef and owner, John Russ, this friendly establishment is open to anyone looking to expand their palate. Its iconic “Feed Me” option allows customers to eat a sampling of the dishes that Clementine serves, all of which are unique and tasty.

