Texas Eats NOW: NY Tastes at the NEW Max and Louie’s in Cibolo and Mexican-Fusion Flavors at the NEW Esencia in SATX

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Max and Louie's 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Max and Louie’s

18124 I-35 N, Cibolo, TX 78108

With a NEW location under construction in Cibolo, Max and Louie’s is a New York style diner that’s known for its extensive variety of food options, as well as it’s “fanatical hospitality”. Anything on the menu can be customized exactly the way you’d like it, even their iconic and ginormous BFS (burger, fries, and shake). Max and Louie’s NEW restaurant in Cibolo is expected to open in April and will be even bigger than their San Antonio location. So, make sure to have a nice dinner out at Max and Louie’s Cibolo location.

Esencia 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Esencia

300 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Esencia is a NEW restaurant located within the St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio that serves New American cuisine, which will not only expand your palate, but will also provide familiar flavors like mole. Captained by James Beard nominated chef, Leo Davila, Esencia represents Davila’s rich Mexican and Chinese roots through the establishment’s Mexican-Asian fusion dishes. With a completely redesigned, renovated, and gorgeous interior, Esencia is a fantastic spot for a date night or a chance to try cuisine from one of the top chefs in Texas.

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