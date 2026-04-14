Texas Eats NOW: Premium Meats at La Carniceria and Fiesta Takes Flight at the SA Airport

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 041426 LaCarniceria2 (KSAT 2026)

LA CARNICERIA MEAT MARKET

8771 TX-151 Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78245

La Carniceria Meat Market is a family-owned butcher shop known for its premium selection of high-quality meats and custom cuts. Established in 2017, the market has built a reputation for offering everything from A5 Japanese Wagyu to prime cuts of beef, along with house-made chorizo and marinated options that cater to a variety of tastes.

Customers can work directly with skilled butchers to select and prepare cuts to their preference, creating a personalized experience for home cooks and grill enthusiasts alike. In addition to meats, the market also offers fresh tortillas, salsas, charcoal, and seasonings, making it a one-stop shop for those planning their next cookout or family meal.

TXE 041426 FiestaFlight (KSAT 2026)

SA AIRPORT (FIESTA TAKES FLIGHT PARADE)

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

San Antonio International Airport brought the spirit of Fiesta to travelers with its 7th Annual Fiesta Takes Flight Parade, held inside Terminal A. The event transforms the airport into a colorful celebration, complete with vibrant decorations like piñatas and papel picado, welcoming visitors and locals alike.

The parade features decorated floats, airport and airline staff, Fiesta royalty, and community participants, all coming together to kick off the city’s signature festival season. With music, costumes, and a festive atmosphere, the event offers a unique way to experience Fiesta while highlighting San Antonio’s culture at one of its busiest travel hubs.

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