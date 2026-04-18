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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Bojangles Expands to the Southwest Side and Fiesta Fun at Cavender Grande Ford

David Elder checks out BOJANGLES’ newest San Antonio location and joins the crowd at CAVENDER GRANDE FORD for a Fiesta medal giveaway event

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

SAN ANTONIOYou can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 041726 Bojangles (KSAT 2026)

BOJANGLES

3003 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78224

Bojangles is continuing its expansion in San Antonio with the opening of its second location on the Southwest Side. Known for its Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits, the popular chain has already drawn strong crowds since arriving in the area, with fans lining up to get a taste of its signature flavors.

The new location focuses on boneless options like chicken tenders and sandwiches, along with classic sides such as seasoned fries, mac and cheese, dirty rice, and sweet tea. With its bold seasoning and fresh biscuits, including the popular Bo-Berry, Bojangles is quickly building a following among local diners looking for a Southern-inspired fast-casual option.

TXE 041726 Ford2 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CAVENDER GRANDE FORD

3600 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78219

Cavender Grande Ford hosted a Fiesta medal giveaway as part of the 2026 San Antonio Fiesta season, welcoming a large crowd of early morning visitors eager to collect a limited Texas Eats Fiesta medal. Sponsored by the dealership, the event brought together the community to celebrate the city’s annual tradition.

Guests were treated to food served by employees, including cheeseburgers and sausages, adding to the festive atmosphere. The event highlighted the dealership’s role in the community, combining Fiesta spirit with a gathering that brought locals together for food, giveaways, and celebration.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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