Texas Eats NOW: National Brisket Day Celebrations and Viral Texas BBQ

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052826 Pinkertons (KSAT 2026)

PINKERTON’S BARBECUE

107 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Pinkerton’s Barbecue is an award-winning Texas smokehouse in downtown San Antonio known for its Central Texas-style barbecue, scratch-made sides, and rustic lodge-inspired atmosphere. Founded by pitmaster Grant Pinkerton, the restaurant has earned national recognition for its expertly smoked meats, full-service bar, and commitment to traditional Texas barbecue techniques. With May 28 recognized as National Brisket Day, Pinkerton’s serves as a fitting destination to celebrate one of Texas’ most iconic barbecue staples.

The menu is centered around prime-grade brisket smoked over mesquite and post oak, creating a rich bark and tender interior packed with smoky flavor. Guests also line up early for the restaurant’s massive “Dino” beef ribs, which regularly sell out, along with St. Louis-cut pork ribs, whole-hog pork, and house-made duck sausage. Scratch-made sides like bacon macaroni and cheese, jalapeño cheese rice, and mustard potato salad round out the experience, while the fully stocked bar offers craft cocktails, bourbon, beer, and Ranch Waters to pair with the barbecue feast.

TXE 052826 Bussin (KSAT 2026)

BUSSIN’ Q BBQ

125 Lamar St, Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78202

Bussin’ Q BBQ is a family-owned barbecue restaurant in downtown San Antonio that has built a strong following thanks to its oversized portions, bold flavors, and social media-famous creations. Founded by chef Anthony Bueno, the restaurant puts a creative spin on Texas barbecue while still honoring traditional post-oak smoking methods. On National Brisket Day, Bussin’ Q continues to showcase the larger-than-life barbecue flavors that have helped the restaurant gain attention across South Texas.

One of the restaurant’s most talked-about menu items is the “Dino-Ritto,” a massive smoked beef rib wrapped inside a tortilla with macaroni and cheese and queso. Other favorites include brisket grilled cheese sandwiches, loaded fries, and smoked meat platters stacked high with barbecue staples. Bussin’ Q focuses on rich, smoky flavors and eye-catching presentations that have helped the restaurant gain viral attention online while continuing to grow its loyal customer base across San Antonio.

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