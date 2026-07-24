Texas Eats NOW: Summer Car Deals, Juicy Smash Burgers, and Iconic Donuts

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CAVENDER GRANDE FORD

3600 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78219

Host David Elder rolled up to Cavender Grande Ford at 3600 N IH-35 and turned the lot into a full-on fajita cookout alongside General Manager Casey Ogletree. We’re talking seasoned tri-colored peppers, perfectly caramelized onions, juicy chicken, warm tortillas, and fresh salsa. The best part? It was completely free while supplies lasted. As Casey put it, this is his favorite Friday of the month, and one look at that sizzling flat-top and you’d understand why.

But the fun didn’t stop at the grill. Everyone who came out had a chance to register to win a Ninja cooler and two chairs — a perfect summer prize whether you’re headed to the beach, the lake, or a backyard get-together. Of course, Cavender Grande Ford brought the deals to match the meals. Right now at Cavender Grande Ford, you can drive home in a 2026 Bronco Sport Big Bend for under $30,000. The 2026 Explorer ST Line loaded with black leather, red stitching, black wheels, and a blacked-out grille is rolling out the door for under $45,000. And the headliner? 2026 F-150s at 2.9% financing for up to 84 months — some of the cheapest rates we’ve seen in years on America’s favorite truck.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

NADC

1007 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

NADC Burger — short for Not a Damn Chance — is exactly the kind of Austin story that sounds too good to be true: a Michelin-starred chef and a professional skateboarder walk into a kitchen, start giving away burgers for free, and accidentally build one of the most talked-about burger empires in Texas. And yet, here we are.

The brainchild of Chef Phillip Frankland-Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams, NADC grew out of a genuine friendship. The two bonded over skateboarding and cooking around 2021, and after post-skate sessions kept ending with burgers, they started collaborating. Together, they spent the better part of two years perfecting every variable: the beef, the cheese, the sauce, the bun, the pickles, the onions — right down to the precise amount of each.

The result is deceptively simple and wildly satisfying. The NADC Burger is a double smashburger built on two 3-ounce patties of 100% American wagyu beef, layered with New School’s Real American Cheese, a secret sauce (think tangy, umami-forward), onions, pickles, and slightly tamed jalapeños. Every element is calibrated to cut through the richness of the wagyu. Pair your burger with an ice-cold beer, some Beast Mode loaded fries, and settle in.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

ROUND ROCK DONUTS

106 W Liberty Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664

Tucked inside the century-old Lone Star Bakery at 106 W. Liberty Avenue in Round Rock, this beloved institution isn’t just selling pastries. It’s serving up a piece of Texas history, one perfectly golden ring at a time.

The story begins in 1926, when German immigrant Reinhold Moehring opened the Lone Star Bakery on Round Rock’s Main Street. In the years that followed, Moehring obsessed over his dough, experimenting with recipes through the 1930s in hopes of crafting something truly singular. By the early 1940s, he had cracked the code: a hand-rolled, yeast-risen glazed donut with a distinct yellow-orange hue born from fresh eggs — a donut unlike anything else in Texas. The Round Rock Donut was born.

Nearly a century later, that recipe remains unchanged, and the process is still beautifully hands-on. The glazed original is still the undisputed star, but the menu has grown to include chocolate, strawberry, and maple-iced varieties — plus the showstopping Texas-size donut, a comically enormous creation that dwarfs a standard ring and can be customized any way you want: glazed, half-and-half, or fully chocolate.

The world has taken notice. TasteAtlas recently named Round Rock Donuts No. 21 on its list of the Top 150 Most Legendary Dessert Places in the World — ranking it 4th in the United States and 1st in Texas.

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