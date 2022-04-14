How to celebrate Earth Day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to celebrate Earth Day at its Animal Kingdom theme park.

During the weeklong event, guests will get to experience the natural world through unique character sightings, fun learning opportunities, specialty merchandise, themed food and beverages, daytime shows and animal sightings on the park’s Kilimanjaro Safari.

“Earth Day 2022 is one day, April 22, but our celebration of this planet we call home is so magical, it goes on all year long,” said Sarah Riles, vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. “We invite guests to join in fun that is both entertaining and inspiring.”

Guests can begin their journey with the perfect photo outside the theme park’s entrance.

Special Magic Shot available at Disney's Animal Kingdom during Earth Week (Disney)

For a limited time, guests with Disney PhotoPass can get a Magic Shot with Wall-E and Eve from the popular Disney Pixar film just outside the park’s entrance.

Guests can also catch a glimpse of a sand sculpture celebrating Disney Nature’s “Polar Bear.”

"Polar Bear" sculpture outside of Disney's Animal Kingdom on April 14, 2022 (WKMG)

The new film will be streaming only on Disney+ on Earth Day. According to Disney Nature, the film tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

As guests venture inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they’ll want to make sure to have that camera handy as some of Disney’s most popular characters sail and go wild along the Discovery River. Even more characters could be spotted while on Discovery Island.

Mickey Mouse at Disney's Animal Kingdom (McReynolds)

Guests visiting the park will soon be able to share a high-five with Mickey and Minnie at Adventurers Outpost.

Disney announced just weeks ago that traditional meet-and-greets would be returning to its theme parks as early as April 18.

Pocahontas and Meeko at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

For the Wildness Explorers enjoying the celebration, get ready for a challenge!

Disney said there will be challenges that could have you earning a limited-time Earth Day nature badge.

Wilderness Explorer badge at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

At the Discovery River Amphitheater, guests can take part in Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration and enjoy the new show, Kite Tails. Larger-than-life kites and colorful props dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs during select times of the day.

Rafiki's Planet Watch at Disney's Animal Kingdom (WKMG)

At Conservation Station, guests can learn to draw Disney characters such as Crush and Squirt, Bruce, Dumbo and Simba, alongside artists at the Animation Experience. While there, guests will also learn about some of the amazing stories of conservation that Disney is doing around the world.

Get ready to go wild with some delicious Earth Day treats.

Flamingo Cupcake: Strawberry cake filled with strawberry compote and crowned with guava frosting, strawberry crisp pearls, and white-chocolate wings (Disney)

A sampling of Earth Week eats include a selection of limited-time specialty cupcakes: a Honeybee Cake at Restaurantosaurus and Creature Comforts, and a strawberry-flavored Flamingo Cupcake at Pizzafari and Flame Tree Barbecue.

Specialty beverages include the Sea Turtle, a frozen blend of blue raspberry and lemonade, topped with a wave of cotton candy.

Loggerhead: Sprite and Granny Smith apple syrup over ice with a gummy worm, sugar lime rim, and souvenir glow cube (non-alcoholic) (Disney)

Click here to see a complete Earth Day foodie guide.

No Earth Day adventure is complete without a trip to the Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Guests can take pictures and learn about dozens of wild animals. Guests will also marvel at some of the park’s newest additions, including three baby rhinos born over a 13-month period.

New rhinos born at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

The Earth Day celebrations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom run April 18-24.

