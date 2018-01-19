2 hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to area hospitals after they were ejected during a rollover crash overnight, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on Highway 90 near Acme Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old female passenger ejected from a small white sedan.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 90 at a high rate of speed and was traveling erratically before eventually going off the roadway and rolling multiple times.

The driver was transported to University Hospital in critical condition with serious facial trauma. The woman was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a broken leg.

Eastbound Highway 90 between Callaghan and Acme Rd was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

