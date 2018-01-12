Driver killed after crashing car into fence, trampoline outside home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after his car crashed through a fence near a home in East Bexar County overnight, The Bexar County Sheriff's office said Friday.

The fatal accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Green Leaf Way, located not far from North Foster Road and Interstate 10 on the city's Northeast Side.

According to deputies, the driver lost control of their black Mercedes while traveling northbound on North Foster Road and rolled through the fence before eventually damaging a trampoline. The vehicle did not damage the home, deputies said.

RELATED: West Side residents not surprised by latest deadly crash along "accident-prone stretch"

RELATED: Motorcycle crash with SUV sends off-duty SAPD officer to hospital

Emergency crews transported the driver to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.

A family was inside the home at the time of the accident but they were not hurt. The homeowner was smoking a cigarette in his yard outside and saw the car roll through the fence, deputies said.

The name and age of the man who died is not currently known.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.