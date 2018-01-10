Motorcycle crash with SUV sends off-duty SAPD officer to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio police officer has been taken to an area hospital after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a sport utility vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said.

The accident happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Nacogdoches Road near Toepperwein Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the off-duty officer was riding his motorcycle northbound on Nacogdoches when the driver of a Dodge Journey heading southbound attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Toepperwein.

The driver of the SUV did not see the motorcycle and that's when, police said, the off-duty officer tried to take evasive action, but was unable to avoid hitting the Dodge Journey.

The off-duty officer, who has not been identified, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries to his leg.

Police said speed was not a factor in the crash. The driver that struck the off-duty officer was not intoxicated, stayed at scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No criminal charges are pending as a result of the accident.

